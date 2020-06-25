Md. Firm Must Pay $40K For Bogging Down Debt Collection

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge ruled Thursday that a Maryland law firm must pay $42,000 in attorney fees for making difficult what should have been a "pretty easy" $2.5 million debt collection case brought by a litigation finance company. Attorney A. Donald C. Discepolo and law firm Discepolo LLP made the case difficult by developing a scheme to bypass debt payments and to keep lender Virage in the dark, Harris County District Judge Tanya Garrison said during a Thursday afternoon hearing. Judge Garrison awarded about $5,600 less in fees than the figure requested from Series 2 - Virage Master LP's counsel, saying...

