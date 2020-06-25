Insurer Didn't Have Proof To End Driller's Premium Dispute

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A trial court prematurely ended a dispute over premiums an engineering and drilling rig company allegedly owes to Twin City Fire Insurance Co., a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston agreed with Loadmaster Universal Rigs Inc. that because of gaps in the record about which party canceled the policy and what Loadmaster's gross sales were, the trial court was wrong to issue a judgment that the insurer was owed more than $60,000 in unpaid premiums. "Because the policy provides for different methods of calculating the final premium depending upon which party...

