Apple Patent Case Staying In EDTX After En Banc Brushoff

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit won't consider whether a split panel was right to keep patent litigation against Apple in the Eastern District of Texas, despite a forum selection clause in the company's contract with Maxell that calls for fights to be handled in the Northern District of California. The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected Apple's petition for rehearing in the mandamus fight without further comment. The panel majority in May had found that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III in Texas didn't abuse his discretion by refusing to transfer the infringement litigation. Circuit Judges Sharon Prost and Todd Hughes said...

