Penn National Must Face Fraud Suit Over Premium Increases

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday said Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. can't walk away from a real estate developer's suit alleging it secretly used a particular formula to increase his premiums over several years, reasoning such purported misconduct fell under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman denied the company's bid to dismiss Ira Trocki's second amended complaint over its alleged use of a tool known as "inflation guard" in adjusting coverage for his properties, rejecting Penn National's argument that the state's Consumer Fraud Act only applies to consumer transactions and not to...

