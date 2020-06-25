DOI Signs With USDA To Secure Tribal Infrastructure Funding

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior signed on to a 2018 U.S. Department of Agriculture agreement it says will help secure funding for infrastructure projects on tribal lands, while ensuring compliance with historic preservation laws. The DOI on Thursday signed on to the agreement, which allows the USDA's Rural Development office to earmark funds for federal infrastructure projects — such as telecommunications, water and electricity undertakings — before the completion of so-called Section 106 requirements, according to a joint DOI-USDA press release. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requires federal agencies to identify and assess the impact a project might...

