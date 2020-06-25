Texas Doc Pleads Not Guilty In $6.7M Prescription Scam

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A family doctor in east Texas has pled not guilty to criminal charges that he defrauded the military health insurance provider Tricare out of more than $6.7 million by prescribing expensive scar-healing creams to phony patients. Dr. Grigoriy T. Rodonaia walked out of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on bond Wednesday, but he could return to stand trial on 35 counts — including charges of health care fraud, aggravated identity theft and distribution of a controlled substance — as early as August, according to the scheduling order released after the hearing. Rodonaia faces up to 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS