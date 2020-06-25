Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telegram Agrees To Pay SEC $18.5M To End Offering Claims

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Encrypted messaging company Telegram Group Inc. has agreed to pay an $18.5 million civil penalty to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations it conducted an unregistered digital asset securities offering, the federal regulator told a Manhattan judge Thursday.

According to terms of a proposed settlement agreement filed by the SEC with U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, in addition to paying the SEC the multimillion-dollar sum, the company would also be required to give the SEC 45 days' advance notice if it wanted to issue some digital assets in the future and would also be permanently barred from violating parts...

