Patients Fight Hospital's 'Federal Officer' Claim In Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center can't claim it was acting as a "federal officer" by creating its online patient portal when it was allegedly violating the privacy protections that went with the federal directives, an attorney for website users who say UPMC improperly shared their private information with advertisers argued Thursday. UPMC had claimed "federal officer" status as justification for removing the proposed class action privacy suit to Pennsylvania federal court, saying that the websites and patient portal the plaintiffs used were created under government programs requiring electronic health records that could be shared among different providers. But Jason Barnes...

