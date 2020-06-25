Army Wants To Reconsider Disputed Medicine Dispenser Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army said it wants to take a second look at two solicitations for automated medicine dispensing systems, days after being accused by Omnicell Inc. of rigging the bidding process to favor another company's system. The federal government urged Court of Federal Claims Judge Marian Blank Horn to give the Army 60 days to reconsider the disputed solicitations and related contract award criteria, after Omnicell alleged that the deals were "shams" with unnecessary requirements meant to clear the way for the contracts to be awarded to Becton Dickinson and Co. "A remand is in the interests of justice because it...

