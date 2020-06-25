Fed. Circ. Inserso Ruling Brings Bid Protest Considerations

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- In a split decision with far-reaching implications for both government contractors and the private bar, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, in Inserso Corporation v. U.S., recently addressed timeliness and waiver issues in the bid protest context. The facts of this significant case, the majority and dissenting opinions, as well as key takeaways for federal contractors and their attorneys, are discussed below. The Facts The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency publicly posted a solicitation, referred to as "Encore III," on March 2, 2016. The solicitation invited companies to bid on the opportunity to enter into indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS