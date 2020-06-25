3 Firms Steer FCP-Tides Equities JV $72M Multifamily Buy

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP and Quarles & Brady LLP represented real estate firm FCP, which has teamed up with Sklar Kirsh LLP-counseled Tides Equities to buy a Tempe, Arizona, apartment complex for $71.5 million, a deal the buyers announced Thursday. The companies formed a joint venture to own the 422-unit Tides at South Tempe, and the investment is Chevy Chase, Maryland-based FCP's first in the Arizona market, the company said Thursday. Tides Equities was also on the sell side of the deal, given that the company had owned the complex with another joint venture partner, Pennsylvania real estate firm Capital Solutions Inc....

