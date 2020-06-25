BREAKING: Novartis Units Pay $346M Over US Bribery Claims

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Current and former subsidiaries of pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG have agreed to pay $345.9 million in penalties and profits over an alleged bribery scheme at hospitals in Greece and improper record keeping in Vietnam and other countries, U.S. enforcement authorities announced Thursday. Novartis Greece will pay a criminal fine of $225 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In exchange, prosecutors will defer Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges against the company for an alleged scheme from 2012 and 2015 to use paid trips to induce employees at state-owned hospitals to prescribe more of the company's products. In a parallel civil...

