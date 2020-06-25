DA Accused Of Sanitizing Arrest Report Of Judge's Daughter

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts ethics watchdog on Wednesday accused the Worcester County district attorney, the former head of the state police and two others of breaking a conflict of interest law when they allegedly scrubbed sexually explicit statements from the arrest report of a judge's daughter. According to the State Ethics Commission, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. gave the go-ahead in October 2017 to have changes made to the report, which detailed a drugged-driving arrest, and have the report re-filed. Early, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Travers and two state troopers broke the law by using their positions to have the report changed as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS