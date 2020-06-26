Ericsson Gets $2.4M Tab After $110M Win Axed At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Following a $110 million loss at the Federal Circuit, Ericsson has been ordered to pay Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communications $2.4 million by a Texas federal judge who ruled that it was liable for some of the costs TCL incurred in the companies' patent dispute. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne partially granted TCL's request to recover fees, based on the Federal Circuit's April decision that threw out a substantial judgment Ericsson had won and awarded costs to TCL. The judge held that Ericsson was on the hook for costs relating to bond premiums and video...

