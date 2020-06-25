Windstream Gets OK For $3.1B Debt-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Windstream Holdings Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, overriding arguments that the cable company has more than $1 billion in free assets that unsecured noteholders could have staked a claim to. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the plan following two days of remote hearings, dismissing arguments by unsecured noteholders that the first-lien lenders, who will receive $3.1 billion in equity for their debt under the plan, were oversecured and had no claim on a settlement Windstream had reached with its real estate investment trust spinoff Uniti Group Inc. Windstream entered Chapter 11 in late...

