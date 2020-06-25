Advocates Sue Over Community Lending Rules Overhaul

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Community advocates are suing to block the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's recent overhaul of its regulations requiring banks to lend in lower-income and underserved areas, alleging in a complaint filed Thursday that the new rules are a rush job that lack legal, analytical and public support. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and California Reinvestment Coalition's suit, filed in California federal court, argues that the OCC violated federal rulemaking standards with the final changes it announced last month to its rules under the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 anti-redlining law that the agency implements jointly with the Federal Reserve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS