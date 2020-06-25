Abramoff Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Bitcoin Scheme

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Political lobbyist Jack Abramoff was charged Thursday in California federal court for allegedly defrauding investors out of $5.6 million for what Abramoff, NAC Foundation and its CEO Rowland Marcus Andrade claimed to be a new and improved version of bitcoin. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Abramoff, 62, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and with violating the Lobbying Disclosure Act, the first known prosecution of a lobbyist for a criminal violation of the act, the DOJ said. They also charged Andrade, 42, with wire fraud and money laundering. Abramoff has filed a notice of his intent to change his plea...

