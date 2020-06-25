Google Can't Escape Tech Co.'s AI Patent Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts declined to let Google off the hook for allegedly violating a computing startup's artificial intelligence patents, explaining that more information is needed to determine whether the claimed protected inventions can even be patented. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said disagreements between Singular Computing and Google over the extent of the three patents in the suit make it impossible for him to grant Google's motion to dismiss, since the patents cover abstract ideas not protected by patent laws. "It may be that they are specific enough to sufficiently limit the claims, or it may...

