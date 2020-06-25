NJ Judge Won't Face Ethics Charges On Rape Case Remarks

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge who refused to let a teenage rape suspect be tried as an adult, calling the alleged crime "not an especially heinous or cruel offense," won't face ethics charges over her characterization of the incident, a state panel ruled in a split opinion Thursday. Superior Court Judge Marcia L. Silva acknowledged to ethics authorities that while her wording was meant solely for the parties and not the public, it was inappropriate, according to a statement by the majority of the 11-member New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. In the opinion that prompted scrutiny from ethics authorities, Judge...

