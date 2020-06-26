7th Circ. Won't Rethink $280M Dish TCPA Liability Ruling

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit isn't interested in rehashing its decision finding Dish Network liable for illegal telemarketing calls made on its behalf, it has said, casting aside arguments that the court's ruling created a rift between the circuits. No Seventh Circuit judge was interested in rehearing the case, the panel said Thursday in an order that also denied a bid to have the original three-judge panel rethink the issue. Dish Network made its case for a rehearing earlier this month, telling the court that its decision to mostly affirm the lower court ruling that sided with federal and state authorities "radically expands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS