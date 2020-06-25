Ex-Goldberg Segalla Atty Suspended For Unapproved Deals

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday approved a three-year suspension for a former Goldberg Segalla partner who approved several million dollars worth of settlements on behalf of Knight Insurance Group without telling the carrier. Asher Brooks Chancey's suspension will run retroactively from September 2019, when he reported himself to Pennsylvania's disciplinary board and was placed on a temporary suspension. He admitted to the facts outlined in his joint petition for discipline, which covered 13 client matters. Those included repeated failures to inform Knight of various court dates and arbitration hearings in automobile accident coverage cases, as well as missed court filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS