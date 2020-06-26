11th Circ. Wants Errors In $28.7M Wine Investor Award Fixed 

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has told a Florida federal court to clear up unresolved errors it made in enforcing a $28.7 million arbitral award issued to a Chilean wine company investor in a dispute arising out of a shareholders' agreement. The panel ruled on Thursday that while the award should be confirmed against controlling shareholder Juan Coderch, the lower court erred in its June 2018 decision by accepting EGI-VSR LLC's calculation of the purchase price for shares that Coderch must buy back and by neglecting to order EGI to tender its shares upon payment. The long-running dispute stems from an agreement in...

