10 Key Changes In EPA Fuel Regulation Overhaul Plan

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- On April 13, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released its lengthy proposal to overhaul the fuels regulatory program, by streamlining compliance and reporting provisions and removing or revising outdated requirements.[1] Aspects of the proposal are largely a simplification and consolidation of existing Part 80 regulatory requirements in a new Part 1090. But the proposal deserves close review from stakeholders, given the breadth of its coverage (almost all gasoline, diesel and oxygenate regulations); the potential implications of revised fuels emissions compliance mechanisms (out with the Complex Model, in with per-gallon Reid vapor pressure, or RVP, regulation); new regulatory definitions; broadened language regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS