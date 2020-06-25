'Compound King' Gets 10 Years For $22M Health Care Fraud

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Houston compounding pharmacist and self-proclaimed "Compound King" to 10 years in prison for his role in a scheme that fraudulently billed the government about $21.8 million for medically unnecessary creams and gels. George Phillip Tompkins, 75, was convicted in March on 17 counts of conspiracy, paying kickbacks, wire fraud and health care fraud. His wife, Marlene Kathryn Tompkins, 68, pled guilty in a deal ahead of the March jury trial, admitting she conspired with her husband to pay illegal kickbacks as part of the purported scheme, according to a statement from the U.S. Department...

