EU Antitrust Agency Must Rethink Mergers After Court Loss

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Mergers in tightly packed European markets got a shot in the arm last month when the bloc's General Court assailed European Commission antitrust reviews in a drubbing experts say will make the enforcer much more cautious and companies more bold. The implications of the General Court's ruling are not limited to CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s planned £10.25 billion ($12.66 billion) acquisition of Telefonica SA's O2, blocked by the commission in 2016 in a decision undone May 28. Experts say that virtually any tie-ups creating substantial competitive reductions will be feeling the effects at least until the commission takes any appeal to Europe's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS