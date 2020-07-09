Mining Project Highlights Cultural Heritage Risk For Cos.

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Rio Tinto PLC, the largest iron ore miner in the world with a heretofore strong reputation for respectfully engaging with indigenous groups on cultural heritage issues, legally destroyed important heritage sites more than 46,000 years old in May, drawing global condemnation. Companies can no longer hide behind domestic laws, federal permits or legal decisions to shield them from community outcry when they adversely impact cultural heritage sites and fail to sufficiently consult with the impacted indigenous people. Lawyers for U.S. companies should take note and consider how to help clients incorporate cultural heritage impacts and engagement with indigenous people into their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS