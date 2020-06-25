Cities May Seek Statewide UCL Relief, Calif. Justices Say

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that city and county prosecutors can seek statewide relief for Unfair Competition Law violations, even if the conduct occurs outside their jurisdiction, reversing a lower court decision in a case alleging Teva, AbbVie and other drugmakers conspired to delay generic competition. In a unanimous decision penned by Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu, the Golden State high court said that the "voluminous" legislative record of the UCL neither grants nor withholds statewide enforcement authority for district attorneys, but that it does reveal a "clear trajectory" toward greater and overlapping public enforcement at all governmental levels....

