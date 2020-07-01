Sports Antitrust Protection Questioned As NCAA Seeks Bill

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday it may be high time to scrutinize sports labor antitrust exemptions, with the NCAA urging Congress to give it a pass from antitrust scrutiny as it works to reform its rules restricting college athletes from profiting from the use of their names, images and likenesses. Blumenthal, D-Conn., was skeptical of such an ask during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on college athlete name, image and likeness, or NIL, rights, noting, however, that professional sports leagues have had some protection from antitrust scrutiny at least for labor issues, referring to the so-called nonstatutory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS