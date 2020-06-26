Celgene Fights Investors' Class Cert. Bid In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Celgene Corp. Inc. is urging a New Jersey federal court to reject a Swedish investor's bid to certify a proposed class action claiming the biopharmaceutical company artificially inflated its share price by concealing timeline and growth problems with two of its drugs, arguing that certain alleged misstatements were made after the stock was purchased. In a brief filed Thursday, Celgene claimed that Stockholm-based AMF Pensionsforsakring AB last bought Celgene stock Oct. 12, 2017, yet alleged misstatements involving the multiple sclerosis medicine Ozanimod were made Oct. 28, 2017. "It is well-settled that an investor lacks standing to pursue a claim involving post-purchase...

