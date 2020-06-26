4 Firms Steer 2 Blank-Check Cos.' IPOs Totaling $505M

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A company focused on the financial technology sphere and run by an ex-executive from the world's third largest asset manager led two blank-check companies' initial public offerings totaling $505 million, with units beginning to trade on the stock exchange Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp., advised by White & Case LLP, said late Thursday night that it was offering 30.5 million units, consisting of one share of common stock and half of a warrant, for $10 each, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A whole warrant can be used to purchase one share of common stock for $11.50....

