A Legal Guide To What Happens Next In US Atty Berman Saga

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Last week's tumult in the U.S. Department of Justice and the Southern District of New York led to the unfortunate ouster of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman for no stated reason. As detailed in my previous Law360 guest article, uncertainty as to whether President Donald Trump could lawfully fire Berman was likely what forced Attorney General William Barr to blink in the standoff and, ultimately, what led to Berman's ability to pass the baton to his then-Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. The attorney general has now indicated that he anticipates, at least as of June 20, that Strauss would serve until a permanent...

