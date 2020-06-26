White House Threatens To Pull Anti-Doping Agency Funding

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy has urged Congress to empower it to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency if the foundation doesn't revamp its governance structure and improve enforcement of drug rules, prompting pushback from the agency. The recommendations are part of a June report to Congress that calls on lawmakers to give the ONDCP the authority to withhold funds in order to get reforms, a person familiar with the document told Law360 on Friday. The Washington Post first reported June 24 on the recommendations, which criticize WADA's governance structure and call for more U.S. representation...

