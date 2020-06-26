FTC Clears Eldorado's $8.6B Caesars Deal With Fixes

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday cleared Eldorado Resorts' planned $8.58 billion cash-and-stock purchase of Caesars Entertainment, provided the casino operators unload three properties to cure competitive concerns. The commission said in a statement that it will require Eldorado to unload its MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline, Nevada, and its Eldorado Casino Resort in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. The agency is also requiring Eldorado to sell its Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, Missouri, within 14 months of the deal's closing. In an analysis released with the decision, the FTC said that without the...

