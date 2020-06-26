J&J Put In A Corner By Court That Slashed $4.7B Talc Verdict

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- In cutting a $4.69 billion talc verdict against Johnson & Johnson in half on Tuesday, a Missouri appellate panel also handed the company a resounding defeat on several key legal questions that could shape future talc trials in the state, setting up a climactic showdown in the Missouri Supreme Court. The court slashed nearly $2.6 billion from the record-setting verdict won by a group of plaintiffs, led by Gail Ingham, who alleged asbestos and other carcinogens in J&J talc products — Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower — gave 22 women ovarian cancer. Ingham died while the appeal was pending....

