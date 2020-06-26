DOL Says COVID Leave OK If Virus Sinks Kids' Summer Plans

Braden Campbell By

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Workers can take federal coronavirus leave to care for kids if the pandemic disrupted a demonstrable "plan" to send them to summer camp even if they weren't enrolled when the virus hit, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday in one of two new COVID-19 guidance letters.DOL Wage and Hour Division Head Cheryl Stanton detailed this and other criteria for determining childcare leave eligibility under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which lets workers for small and mid-size employers take up to two weeks off to care for kids who would ordinarily be at summer camp.Covered workers can take off if their child was already set to attend camp, but other "affirmative steps short of actual enrollment may also be sufficient," Stanton said."For example, if the summer camp or program has an application process, submission of an application before the camp's closure may establish the camp or program as the child's planned place of care during the summer; submission of a deposit may also establish intent to enroll," Stanton said.In another letter, Stanton said a school is considered "in session" under rules limiting minors' work hours during the school year if it is conducting virtual or distance learning, even if its physical facility has closed.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

