Claims Court Denies 7 Protests Over $7.5B DOD Tech Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has tossed seven challenges to the Defense Information Systems Agency's choice of contractors for a $7.5 billion information technology deal, saying DISA had fairly vetted applicants and reasonably chosen the winning bidders. None of the seven protesters, led by Technology Innovation Alliance LLC, had shown DISA had unreasonably or unfairly assessed their proposals for the Systems Engineering Technology and Innovation, or SETI, deal compared to the proposals of the 25 contract awardees, Judge Elaine D. Kaplan said in a June 4 opinion, released June 25 with redactions. "[The court] concludes that — given its narrow scope of...

