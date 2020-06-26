DeVos Ordered To Discharge Mass. Corinthian College Loans

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has 60 days to sign off on a loan discharge request from thousands of former students of bankrupt Corinthian College schools in Massachusetts that the department sat on for nearly five years, a federal judge ordered Thursday. The decision from U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin resolves litigation centering on a 2,700-page loan discharge request sent by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to the Education Department. The request sought relief for 7,241 students of Everest Institute, an arm of Corinthian College, in Brighton and Chelsea, Massachusetts, from 2007 to 2014. The request stemmed from a...

