2nd Circ. Dumps One Class, Affirms Another In Wet Wipes Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld the certification of one class and threw out another in a suit alleging Costco Wholesale Corp. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. sold so-called flushable wipes that failed to break down when flushed. In a summary order, a three-judge panel affirmed the certification of a class for damages in D. Joseph Kurtz's suit, rejecting arguments from the companies that Kurtz is atypical of the class because he continued to buy the wipes after first learning they weren't flushable, saying his buying history is largely irrelevant to the issue of typicality. The panel reversed a district court ruling certifying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS