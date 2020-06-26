8th Circ. Says State Farm Can't Dodge $34M Verdict Over Fees

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday upheld a $34 million jury verdict against State Farm in a class action alleging the insurer jacked up fees on life insurance policies, finding the contracts tightly limited what factors could be used to calculate the rates. A three-judge panel found the policies, which calculated cost of insurance fees "based on" several specific factors, were ambiguous as to whether State Farm could use additional variables unrelated to mortality risk. The uncertainty must be weighed in favor of the class, they ruled. "If State Farm wanted the freedom to collect a cost of insurance fee based on...

