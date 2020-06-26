Pa. Convenience Store Chain Wants Data Breach Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A chain of Pennsylvania gas stations and convenience stores has said it had no explicit or implicit duty to protect consumers' credit card information from hackers in its privacy statement or when customers make purchases, and it urged a federal court to toss a proposed class action over a 2018 data breach. C.H.R. Corp., which operates about 75 Rutter's Inc. convenience stores, mostly spread around central Pennsylvania, said in a motion to dismiss Friday that neither state nor federal law could translate its privacy policy into a contract that required it to safeguard customers' credit card information from the hackers who allegedly...

