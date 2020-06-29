11th Circ. Finds Feds Adequately Proved Cuban Export Breach

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld a Texas man's conviction for attempting to smuggle encryption devices to Cuba, finding the government sufficiently proved he intended to export the technology without a license and knew this violated federal law. The panel said Friday that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent's testimony that Bryan Singer, also known as Bryan Blackhart, lied about having more than 300 Ubiquiti NanoStations on a boat headed to Cuba in 2017 adequately supported Singer's conviction for smuggling and lying to government officials. The agent's additional testimony that Singer tried to conceal the NanoStations under a bed screwed...

