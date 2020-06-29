9th Circ. Says Mexican Woman A Target For Cartel Retribution

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In a published decision, the Ninth Circuit has ruled that a lesbian Mexican woman is entitled to deportation relief, finding that Mexico's efforts to quell cartel violence couldn't guarantee her safety after she sent an operative, her abuser, to prison. The panel on Friday ordered the deferral of Lucero Xochihua-Jaimes' removal, determining that she had given enough evidence showing that cartel members would inflict retribution for her role in sending an operative to prison, and that the likely torture would be ignored by local police. Xochihua-Jaimes applied for deportation relief under the Convention Against Torture. A Board of Immigration Appeals panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS