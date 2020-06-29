7th Circ. Rejects Sessions' Immigration Case Closure Limits

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has held that immigration judges may temporarily table cases while immigrants pursue other relief, rejecting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision that judges don't have that authority. In a published decision Friday, the appellate panel found that immigration judges do have the discretion to administratively close cases when appropriate, siding with a Mexican citizen who had been ordered deported while waiting for his visa request to be processed under Sessions' 2018 ruling striking down the administrative closure tool. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has since concluded that Yeison Meza Morales, who entered the U.S. without authorization as a...

