Cassin & Cassin Steers $48M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of nonprofit Community Preservation has loaned $48.14 million for an apartment building in Brooklyn and Cassin & Cassin represented the lender on the matter, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from The Community Preservation Corp. subsidiary CPC Mortgage Co. LLC is for Ocean Towers at 2950-2970 W. 24th St. in Brooklyn, and of the $48.14 million figure, nearly $17 million is new capital for the property. The remainder is an assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt. The borrower is a Bronx-based limited liability company, contact information for which was not immediately available Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS