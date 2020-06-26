Italian Utilities Purchase Fight Shouldn't Be In Pa., Court Told

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh investment firm can't pursue its claims that it was conned into purchasing three Italian utility companies in Pennsylvania court, because most of the parties are in Italy, defense attorneys told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday. In video arguments before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, attorneys for Nuova Argo Finanziaria SpA, Compagnia Italiana Energia SpA and Deloitte & Touche SpA said the Pennsylvania courts lacked jurisdiction over their clients, because only the plaintiffs, LCV Capital Management LLC, were located in the state and only a handful of phone calls were directed to parties there. "The direction we...

