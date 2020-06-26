Chinese Businesswoman Gets 3 Years For Visa Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Chinese businesswoman who admitted to participating in a scheme to commit visa fraud was sentenced to 37 months in prison in Illinois federal court Friday. Weiyun Huang, also known as "Kelly Huang," 30, had pled guilty in December to conspiring with several individuals from September 2013 through April 2019 to submit false F-1 or H-1B visa paperwork indicating foreign national students were working for her U.S.-based companies, Findream LLC and Sinocontech LLC, knowing those assertions were false. The F-1 visa allows foreign nationals to study at a U.S. academic institution, and students can extend the visa by participating in a...

