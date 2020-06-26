Embedding Social Media Suddenly Looks Risky For Websites

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Recent copyright rulings have prompted Instagram to clarify that websites should not "embed" posts without first clearing "all necessary rights," potentially forcing a major change in how digital media companies approach social media. Embedding — also known as inline linking — is a technical process where a photo is physically stored on a remote server, like Instagram's, while being displayed on another website like Buzzfeed or Vox. Platforms such as Instagram and Twitter have made embedding their users' posts easy to do, often requiring just a few clicks. And digital media sites have used those tools liberally, embedding social media posts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS