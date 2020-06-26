Amazon To Buy Self-Driving Startup Zoox

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Amazon jumped into the arena of self-driving cars Friday when it announced an agreement to buy California-based Zoox, a startup designing autonomous ride-hailing vehicles that can be called with a smartphone app. In a news release, Amazon said Zoox CEO Aicha Evans and co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson will continue to lead the company as a stand-alone business as they design autonomous technology for ride-hailing and taxi service. The Financial Times on Thursday reported that Amazon paid more than $1.2 billion for Zoox, according to an unnamed source familiar with the deal. But Amazon declined to confirm that reported purchase price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS