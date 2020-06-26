Brand Battles: HBO Says No One Else Can Sit On 'Iron Throne'

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, HBO is pushing to stop an "IronThrone" application on the grounds that consumers will link it to the eponymous chair at the center of "Game of Thrones" — plus five other new TTAB cases you need to know. The Iron Trademark Home Box Office Inc. went to the board to block a small IT security company from registering "IronThrone" as a trademark, citing the famous prop from the network's smash hit fantasy show "Game of Thrones." The network said the application — filed by an Atlanta company...

