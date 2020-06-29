Mylan Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Test Manipulation

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A public employee pension fund launched a class action in Pennsylvania federal court on Friday accusing Mylan NV of artificially pumping up its stock price by manipulating quality control tests at a West Virginia plant before eventually being exposed by a pair of whistleblowers and subsequent federal investigations. The Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi said that Mylan's stock price ended up tumbling significantly after a string of revelations through 2018 and 2019 that the pharmaceutical giant had worked to manipulate quality control testing at a manufacturing facility in Morgantown, West Virginia, and failed to adequately address the problem after it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS